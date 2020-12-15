Comcast creates WiFi lift zones for underserved residents

Comcast, the cable television and internet connectivity company, will create WiFi lift zones to help students and others who don’t otherwise have access to the internet.

The lift zones or WiFi access zones will particularly benefit low-income families struggling to participate in educational opportunities made necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comcast will create 20 locations in the Denver area by the end of the year. The access areas will be at places such as Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc. and other nonprofit and community centers.

Lift zones also are being installed in communities along the Front Range including Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Free service will be available for the next three years.

