Vail seeks to raise $500M to bring 2020 total to $1.1B

BROOMFIELD — Less than a week after Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) posted a $153.8 million quarterly loss, the ski area operator announced it will seek to raise $500 million to shore up its cash position.
Vail, which has seen its financial position rocked by COVID-19 resort closures and a drastic slowdown in the tourism industry, already held a $600-million private offering this year.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
The new notes will mature in January 2026, and Vail “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes,” according to a regulatory disclosure Monday.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Less than a week after Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) posted a $153.8 million quarterly loss, the ski area operator announced it will seek to raise $500 million to shore up its cash position.
Vail, which has seen its financial position rocked by COVID-19 resort closures and a drastic slowdown in the tourism industry, already held a $600-million private offering this year.
The new notes will mature in January 2026, and Vail “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes,” according to a regulatory disclosure Monday.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.