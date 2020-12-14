Slang Worldwide to expand operations in Boulder

BOULDER — A cannabis company headquartered in Denver with operations in Boulder will expand, adding 43 new jobs.

The Denver Post reported that the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade said that Slang Worldwide Inc. will expand the cannabis industry’s production, research and development profiles in the state. Slang Worldwide is the trade name for National Concessions Group Inc.

