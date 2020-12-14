Sheltair opens additional hangars at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

BROOMFIELD — Sheltair Aviation Services LLC has fully opened its buildings at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport by making the final changes to the hangar and office space.

Sheltair opened a 10,400-square-foot terminal at the airport in September, which was constructed alongside the hangar and office over the past year. The 31,050-square-foot hangar and 4,455-square-foot office were mostly complete in September, but were missing elements such as a fire-suppression system in the hangar.

The project also included 11 acres of apron space for passenger loading and unloading and maintenance.

The Florida-based Sheltair operates 17 other fixed-base operator properties, with all prior projects based east of the Mississippi River.

