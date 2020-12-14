Longmont’s EforAll shares in national Facebook grant

LONGMONT — The nonprofit Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) has received a $277,777 grant from Facebook after being nominated by Facebook employees as part of a $10 million racial justice grant initiative, where EforAll and 36 other organizations were selected as grant recipients from a pool of more than 400 organizations.
EforAll was chosen for its approach to helping under-represented individuals start and grow businesses in a variety of industries by providing them with access to the knowledge, tools and network to succeed.
“We’re excited to help bring much-needed funding, on behalf of Facebook employees, to nonprofits working to advance racial equity and racial justice in the United States,” Marcy Scott Lynn, director of global impact partnerships at Facebook, said in a written statement.
Among the businesses started by EforAll participants, 58% are owned by people of color, and 46% are owned by immigrants.
EforAll offers a yearlong business accelerator program twice a year in communities across Massachusetts as well as in Longmont, with programming available in both English and Spanish. Provided at no cost to participants, the program covers early-stage business challenges (including creating a value proposition, fundraising, bookkeeping, pricing and social media) and matches each entrepreneur with a team of three mentors.
