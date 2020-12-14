Investor scoops up CTC flex property for $5.6M

LOUISVILLE — Developer Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners recently sold a nearly 18,000-square-foot office-flex building in the Colorado Technology Center for more than $5.6 million.

At that price, the property at 305 S. Arthur Ave. fetched $314 per square foot. That’s a record for the CTC, according to Etkin Johnson.

The buyer is a private investor operating a Boulder-register holding company called BH 305 Arthur LLC.

The roughly 3-year-old office space is occupied by insurance software firm Accurence Inc. It features offices and conference space in the front of the building and warehouse space in the rear.

Riki Hashimoto and Dan Grooters of Newmark Group Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) represented Etkin Johnson in the transaction, and Brad Pugh of Compass Real Estate LLC represented BH 305 Arthur LLC.

“This was one of the first assets we brought to market after the onset of COVID-19, and we were pleasantly surprised by the number of quality offers we received in a short period of time,” Grooters said in a prepared statement. “This speaks to the location, strength of tenancy and high-quality building Etkin Johnson developed.”

Ektin Johnson owns and manages more than a dozen buildings in the CTC totalling about 1.5 million square feet.

The company is also listing a wider portfolio of properties throughout the Denver region totalling 2.5 million square feet.

“The property at 305 S. Arthur Ave. has never been part of a larger portfolio,” Etkin Johnson executive vice president Derek Conn said in an email. “As market demand for industrial/flex space remains strong, there continues to be significant interest in CTC assets, and we are evaluating opportunities as they arise.”

