NCLA to explore new business issues for 2021

The Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance will host a Tuesday webinar to discuss new issues affecting businesses in 2021.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Registration is free and may be completed here.
Among the topics to be discussed by a panel will be:
- Overtime and minimum pay standards.
- Wage protection.
- Direct investigating.
- Whistleblower, anti-retaliation.
- Equal pay and transparency.
Panelists will be Scott Moss, director of the Division of Labor Standards and Statistics in the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment; David Zwisler, employment attorney with Ogletree, Deakins; and Jennifer Harpole, employment attorney with Littler Mendelsen.
