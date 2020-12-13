NCLA to explore new business issues for 2021

The Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance will host a Tuesday webinar to discuss new issues affecting businesses in 2021.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Registration is free and may be completed here.

Among the topics to be discussed by a panel will be:

Overtime and minimum pay standards.

Wage protection.

Direct investigating.

Whistleblower, anti-retaliation.

Equal pay and transparency.

Panelists will be Scott Moss, director of the Division of Labor Standards and Statistics in the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment; David Zwisler, employment attorney with Ogletree, Deakins; and Jennifer Harpole, employment attorney with Littler Mendelsen.

