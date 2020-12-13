Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



NCLA to explore new business issues for 2021

By BizWest Staff — 

The Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance will host a Tuesday webinar to discuss new issues affecting businesses in 2021.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Registration is free and may be completed here

Among the topics to be discussed by a panel will be:

  • Overtime and minimum pay standards.
  • Wage protection.
  • Direct investigating.
  • Whistleblower, anti-retaliation.
  • Equal pay and transparency.

Panelists will be Scott Moss, director of the Division of Labor Standards and Statistics in the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment; David Zwisler, employment attorney with Ogletree, Deakins; and Jennifer Harpole, employment attorney with Littler Mendelsen.

