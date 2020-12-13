Larimer to meet with state about COVID Level Up program

Larimer County representatives will meet again this week with the office of Gov. Jared Polis to discuss the county’s Level Up Program that it presented to the state last week.

The county, businesses, chambers, cities and economic development entities are asking the state to permit qualifying businesses to open at greater capacity than would otherwise be permitted under the state’s pandemic level, which is currently Level Red.

The pilot program that Larimer proposed requires approval from the state, which under existing rules prohibits variances when counties are in Level Red.

The governor’s office complimented the county on its presentation last week but said it was not prepared to decide on the plan as presented. The governor’s office encouraged the team to continue forward progress while making several modifications including reconsideration of capacity limits and pre-certification.

Larimer County representatives will meet with the governor’s office this week to discuss how the Level Up Program coincides with the state framework.

Businesses that are interested in the program can sign up with the county at the Level Up website.

