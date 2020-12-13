Beef Sticks program extended to Weld Food Bank

JOHNSTOWN — Weld Food Bank and Beef Bank Colorado Inc., which does business as Beef Sticks for Backpacks, have formed a strategic partnership to help fight childhood hunger. The partnership enables children in Northern Colorado who are in need to receive high-quality protein through backpack programs.

Weld Food Bank will serve as the distribution partner for Beef Sticks for Backpacks, which is currently providing beef sticks for McBackpack in Fort Collins, Kidspak in Loveland and the Weld Food Bank Backpack Program in Greeley. The organization has distributed nearly 53,000 beef sticks to Colorado kids this year.

“Having Weld Food Bank as a key partner allows us to support more backpack programs and ultimately feed more kids,” Dan Byers, director of Beef Sticks for Backpacks, said in a written statement. “During this critical time, we are committed to supporting Colorado children who are struggling and lack access to food, including protein that may not often be available to them.”

Throughout 2020, hunger has become more prevalent across the country, including in Colorado where thousands of children are food insecure. According to Feeding America, one in eight children throughout the state are unsure about where they’ll receive their next meal. The need has increased significantly for backpack programs that provide food for kids who might not have a meal during the weekend.

“We’ve seen a 130% increase in the number of backpacks requested since March,” said Bob O’ Connor, CEO, Weld Food Bank. “We are now serving more hungry children than ever in the history of Weld Food Bank. Protein is the most difficult, and most expensive, item for food banks to procure. Thanks to the individuals who started this initiative, more than 2,000 beef sticks are being given to Weld County children each week.”

Beef Sticks for Backpacks is a nonprofit organization with the goal of distributing high-quality beef sticks to backpack programs that benefit children throughout the state of Colorado. The organization was formed by members of the Colorado agriculture community.

Beef Sticks for Backpacks partners with Colorado State University to manufacture the beef sticks. At the JBS Global Food Innovation Center, the CSU Meat Science Lab has played a role in ensuring beef sticks can be produced safely and efficiently.

