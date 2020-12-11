It’s curtains for Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Boulder, Colorado Springs

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

Two more Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) locations in Colorado will be permanently closing their doors in the next few months.

Sponsored Content Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’

It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring. Read More

The home goods retailer’s location at 1741 28th St. in Boulder plans to close in March, according to an employee at the store.

And the store at 5944 Barnes Road in Colorado Springs — one of three in that city — will shutter in the next two months, an employee there said.

BusinessDen reported earlier this week that Bed Bath & Beyond will close its store at 8467 S. Yosemite St. in Lone Tree near Park Meadows mall by February.

New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates Buy Buy Baby, Harmon Face Values and World Market, announced in July that it would be closing 200 of its stores within two years.

In September, the company released a list of 63 stores slated to close by the end of 2020. That list only mentioned two Colorado locations: a World Market location in Aurora’s Southlands and a Bed Bath & Beyond in Greeley.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond to a request for comment for this story.