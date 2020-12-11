Funding Friday: Lightning eMotors’ go-public plan, more than $160M for pharmaceuticals

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Loveland’s Lightning eMotors unveiled plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange in the first half of 2021 by acquiring a special-purpose acquisition company rather than going through the traditional initial public offering process.

The deal is expected to add $270 million in cash to the electric-vehicle powertrain maker’s books upon its closure.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. raised $95 million in its Series C to fund its clinical trials for its muscular-dystrophy drug candidate. The Boulder company has raised $160.5 million over its lifetime.

Boulder’s Enliven Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth mode to announce a $55 million Series A round, but hasn’t said what types of cancers it is planning to treat. The company is headed by two veterans of Stemcentrx, which was acquired by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) in 2016 for $5.8 billion. The company’s lung-cancer drug treatment failed to pass Phase III clinical trials.

Sunday , the trade name for This Land Inc., raised a $19 million Series B to keep up with its rapid growth in demand for its lawn-care subscription boxes. The Boulder company’s sales have been far stronger than expected due to an extremely hot national market for homes getting more people interested in caring for their newly-acquired land.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Dec. 10: VFN Holdings Inc., Boulder, $12 million target reached.

Dec. 9: GiiDE Audio Inc., Boulder, $2.71 million target reached.

Dec. 9: Biochar Now LLC, Loveland, $4 million round opened.

Dec. 8: Blackstar Enterprise Group Inc., Boulder, $55,000 target reached.

Dec. 8: Mad Agriculture Perennial Fund 1 LLC, Boulder, $3.5 million sold out of $7 million target.

Dec. 8: Colorado Spirits Importers LLC, Boulder, $52,949 sold out of $2.25 million target.