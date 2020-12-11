BizWest Podcast, December 11, 2020: Colorado’s not-so-rosy 2021 outlook & Greg Keller

Sponsored Content Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’

It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring. Read More

Dan Mika and Lucas High talk about the worrisome predictions CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business has for Colorado’s economic recovery in 2021, and Lucas speaks with JumpCloud CTO Greg Keller on the Louisville software company’s plan to hire 500 people in the coming years.

This podcast is supported by Pinnacol Workers’ Comp.