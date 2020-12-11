Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, December 11, 2020: Colorado’s not-so-rosy 2021 outlook & Greg Keller

By Dan Mika — 

Dan Mika and Lucas High talk about the worrisome predictions CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business has for Colorado’s economic recovery in 2021, and Lucas speaks with JumpCloud CTO Greg Keller on the Louisville software company’s plan to hire 500 people in the coming years.

This podcast is supported by Pinnacol Workers’ Comp.

