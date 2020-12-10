Industrial building planned at recently purchased CTC site

LOUISVILLE — Denver-based developer Silver Point Development LLC recently purchased one of the few remaining vacant parcels in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park with plans to build a new industrial building.

The developer bought the nearly seven-acre plot at 1875 Taylor Ave. from Freeman Myre Inc. for $3.2 million, Boulder County public records show.

Freeman Myre purchased the property about two years ago for $1.25 million.

“The demand for land increased dramatically over the last couple years, while our intention was to develop the site, after receiving multiple offers to purchase the land over the last few months we decided to sell,” Freeman Myre principal Andrew Freeman said in a prepared statement.

According to Freeman, Silver Point intends to construct an 83,000-square-foot industrial building.

Silver Point was represented by TJ Smith and Nicholas Rice of Colliers International LLC.

