Industrial building planned at recently purchased CTC site

LOUISVILLE — Denver-based developer Silver Point Development LLC recently purchased one of the few remaining vacant parcels in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park with plans to build a new industrial building.
The developer bought the nearly seven-acre plot at 1875 Taylor Ave. from Freeman Myre Inc. for $3.2 million, Boulder County public records show.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
Freeman Myre purchased the property about two years ago for $1.25 million.
“The demand for land increased dramatically over the last couple years, while our intention was to develop the site, after receiving multiple offers to purchase the land over the last few months we decided to sell,” Freeman Myre principal Andrew Freeman said in a prepared statement.
According to Freeman, Silver Point intends to construct an 83,000-square-foot industrial building.
Silver Point was represented by TJ Smith and Nicholas Rice of Colliers International LLC.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOUISVILLE — Denver-based developer Silver Point Development LLC recently purchased one of the few remaining vacant parcels in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park with plans to build a new industrial building.
The developer bought the nearly seven-acre plot at 1875 Taylor Ave. from Freeman Myre Inc. for $3.2 million, Boulder County public records show.
Freeman Myre purchased the property about two years ago for $1.25 million.
“The demand for land increased dramatically over the last couple years, while our intention was to develop the site, after receiving multiple offers to purchase the land over the last few months we decided to sell,” Freeman Myre principal Andrew Freeman said in a prepared statement.
According to Freeman, Silver Point intends to construct an 83,000-square-foot industrial building.
Silver Point was represented by TJ Smith and Nicholas Rice of Colliers International LLC.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.