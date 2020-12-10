Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Denver to provide $4 million in direct aid to small businesses

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The city of Denver will earmark $4 million in direct aid to small businesses and employees struggling to stay afloat as the pandemic spreads rapidly across the state.

The Denver Post reports the funds are what remains of the city’s share of federal CARES Act dollars and must be distributed by the end of the year.


 