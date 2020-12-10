Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CU to start semester online, cancels in-person graduation

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The University of Colorado-Boulder will hold all classes remotely and cancelled its spring commencement ceremony to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports on-campus students will have their room and board charges reduced, but tuition will not be lowered. The University also believes it will not be able to host a commencement ceremony that in normal years would gather more than 20,000 people.


 