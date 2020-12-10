CU to start semester online, cancels in-person graduation

BOULDER — The University of Colorado-Boulder will hold all classes remotely and cancelled its spring commencement ceremony to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports on-campus students will have their room and board charges reduced, but tuition will not be lowered. The University also believes it will not be able to host a commencement ceremony that in normal years would gather more than 20,000 people.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.