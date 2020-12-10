California group buys midtown Fort Collins apartment building for $17.8M

FORT COLLINS — Four Peaks Capital Partners, a real estate holding firm based in California, has acquired the Whispering Pines apartments in midtown Fort Collins for $17.8 million.

A subsidiary of Four Peaks purchased the property at 515 Drake Rd. from Lone Tree-based Helton Enterprises LLC in a deal that closed in November, according to Larimer County property records.

The $17.8 million sale price amounts to approximately $386,956 per unit for the three-story, 46-unit building.

Assessors last valued the 47-year old property at $3.58 million.

Four Peaks describes itself as an asset management group focused on real estate acquisitions on its company site. Its managing partners are based in Arizona.

