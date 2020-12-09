Pierpoint offers performance apparel to stop embarrassing leakages

BOULDER — At age 54, Kim Pierpoint of Boulder got into sprint triathlons but was out of shape — plus she had another problem that sometimes caused her to quit and go home.

Pierpoint struggles with stress urinary incontinence, a common problem for women that causes urine leaks during exercise and other physical movement. She tried every product she could think of from disposable pads to incontinence underwear and athletic apparel that claimed to absorb and hide minor leaks. Nothing worked, but she figured she could make her own product and help not just herself but other women through her business Prickly Pear Sports, which she founded in January 2019.

“I want to make it comfortable, hygienic and discrete, so women like me can get back out there without the fear of embarrassment,” said Pierpoint, who is now 68. “The design is meant to be friendly and helpful for women who want to get out and active again.”

Pierpoint came up with a line of performance apparel geared to women with athletic stress incontinence that includes shorts and leggings.

The products feature a mesh brief, similar to those in most running shorts, with a soft, absorbent gusset for sensitive skin. The gusset is integrated into a built-in mesh brief rather than being a separate underwear garment. It wicks away moisture and conceals urine leaks, drips and soggy spots during athletic activity as women run, jump, lift, bounce and skip or even sneeze, cough or laugh — the sudden pressure on the bladder causes the involuntary release of urine.

“I love my tights. I can go to the gym or on the treadmill or the track,” Pierpoint said. “I used to tell my coach I have to go home. I don’t have to do that anymore. When I’m getting out there I’m not embarrassed.”

Pierpoint’s performance apparel is geared toward not only triathletes like Pierpoint but those engaged in running, hiking, weight lifting, yoga, gymnastics and aerial silk art, as well as walking.

Donna Wilson of Denver, a beta tester for Pierpoint’s products, wears her leggings for her long walks and likes that they’re comfortable while also being stylish in fun, vibrant colors. She’s found that after having three children, things aren’t as tight as they used to be.

“When you exercise, all kinds of fun things happen to your body, including fluid,” Wilson said, adding that by wearing the performance apparel, she never has a visible leak. “It doesn’t feel intrusive. You can put them on and do your things. … It’s breathable, but it’s not porous.”

Antonia Chiesa of Denver engages in cross-training, yoga, pilates and walking but experienced leakage following the birth of her twins and another child. She started using Pierpoint’s products as a beta tester.

“I had never seen a product in the exercise apparel market that addressed my issues,” Chiesa said. “I love the thoughtfulness of her designs and the quality of her materials. … I appreciate the construction and absorbency of the inner lining. I feel confident that if I have a leakage during exercise, I’ll be secure.”

Pierpoint originally got into sprint triathlons as a fundraising activity at the encouragement of her and her husband Paul Liscom’s oldest of two children, Lauren, 34. A former athlete, Pierpoint figured the triathlons would be a good way to get back in shape, but she found that the more she trained, the more issues she had with leakage. She complained to Lauren about it, and Lauren said, “Why don’t you do something?”

At first Pierpoint didn’t do anything until she retired from the health-care field in 2017. She has a master’s of science degree in health-care administration, which she earned in 1982, and worked in hospitals and provided independent dialysis consulting. In 2001, she became the administrator of the Kempe Center in the Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. When her business becomes profitable, she plans to give a percentage of her proceeds to the center and a couple of others.

“What’s important to me as a business owner is to give back in a tangible way by solving a specific problem,” Pierpoint said. “I chose a career in health-care management because I believe health and wellbeing are fundamental to quality of life. Now that I’m retired, I get to solve a problem that’s not just personal to me but affects lots of women.”

Pierpoint went to a fashion trade show in Los Angeles to learn about fabric and the manufacturing process and left with several industry connections, including a source for manufacturing her product on a small scale. At home, she found another contact to help her create the prototypes, using a sewing machine in the basement.

“The gusset fabric is sourced from a company that produces fabric for the diaper, incontinence and medical application markets,” Pierpoint said. “Because it’s integrated into the brief itself, the gusset hugs the body, is less bulky than adding another layer of underwear, stays in place and is discreet — it really doesn’t show.”

In February 2019, Pierpoint started the design process. She developed 12 different prototypes and sent them to her prototype testers, who were tasked with drinking a large quantity of water and going out for exercise. She conducted a survey and evaluation system and came up with several iterations of the product before she identified what works best for her test population. In the future, she plans to design a thong since she is getting requests, she said.

A year later in March when COVID-19 hit, Pierpoint focused on other aspects of her business, including website development and social media outreach. In November, she began a small run of two styles of shorts, two styles of leggings and a T-shirt.

“You gotta have a T-shirt,” she said, adding that she expects the product will be ready to sell in December. “I’m incredibly excited about it.”

Up to this point, Pierpoint has been self-funded, but now she plans to initiate a Kickstarter campaign in early 2021 to continue to support her project.

“I love the creative process,” Pierpoint said. “I’m not bored. I’m not complaining anymore. It gives me a sense of purpose. I love being my own boss. I love the challenges, even the stuff I suck at. I’m really having a blast.”