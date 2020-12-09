Olsson names Erramouspe to lead Northern Colorado office

LOVELAND — Olsson, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, has named Josh Erramouspe leader of its Northern Colorado office. Erramouspe previously headed Olsson’s civil engineering team in Colorado.

Erramouspe joined Olsson as an assistant engineer in 2006, working on the company’s land-development team in Denver. He spent eight years working on civil engineering projects, and then oversaw the team for nearly six years.

“Our business has grown in the Northern Colorado market and Josh played an important role in developing a vision for continued success,” Sarah Foster, western region leader for Olsson, said in a prepared statement. “His approach to leadership, growth-oriented mindset and strong understanding of the market and our culture added up to make Josh the ideal person for this new role.”

Erramouspe holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in engineering systems from the Colorado School of Mines.

