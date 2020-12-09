Olsson names Erramouspe to lead Northern Colorado office

LOVELAND — Olsson, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, has named Josh Erramouspe leader of its Northern Colorado office. Erramouspe previously headed Olsson’s civil engineering team in Colorado.
Erramouspe joined Olsson as an assistant engineer in 2006, working on the company’s land-development team in Denver. He spent eight years working on civil engineering projects, and then oversaw the team for nearly six years.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
“Our business has grown in the Northern Colorado market and Josh played an important role in developing a vision for continued success,” Sarah Foster, western region leader for Olsson, said in a prepared statement. “His approach to leadership, growth-oriented mindset and strong understanding of the market and our culture added up to make Josh the ideal person for this new role.”
Erramouspe holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in engineering systems from the Colorado School of Mines.
© BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — Olsson, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, has named Josh Erramouspe leader of its Northern Colorado office. Erramouspe previously headed Olsson’s civil engineering team in Colorado.
Erramouspe joined Olsson as an assistant engineer in 2006, working on the company’s land-development team in Denver. He spent eight years working on civil engineering projects, and then oversaw the team for nearly six years.
“Our business has grown in the Northern Colorado market and Josh played an important role in developing a vision for continued success,” Sarah Foster, western region leader for Olsson, said in a prepared statement. “His approach to leadership, growth-oriented mindset and strong understanding of the market and our culture added up to make Josh the ideal person for this new role.”
Erramouspe holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in engineering systems from the Colorado School of Mines.
© BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.