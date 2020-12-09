Loveland delays vote on banning flavored vapes and tobacco to February

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council will hold off on voting on banning flavored vapes and cigarettes until next year.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the council delayed the vote due to exceptionally long periods of public comment.
