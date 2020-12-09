COVID vaccine rollout to Colorado’s public may not come until next summer

DENVER — Colorado officials revised its plans to distribute its first shares of COVID-19 vaccines to medical personnel and those at risk of developing severe symptoms.
The Denver Post reports the state now projects the vaccine will not be distributed broadly to adults not at high risk sometime in the summer of 2021.
