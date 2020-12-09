ColdQuanta wins NASA Entrepreneurs Challenge grant

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc., a Boulder-based firm that is developing products based on quantum technology, has been awarded a $100,000 grant as part of the NASA Science Mission Directorate’s Entrepreneurs Challenge pitch competition.

The firm was one of six winners nationwide.

“This is a program that provides companies opportunities to showcase innovative technology and inject new and creative solutions of interest to NASA and its mission,” said Paul Mahaffy, one of the challenge judges and the director of the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “As technologies for the mass spectrometers mature for flight, these could be game changing.”

