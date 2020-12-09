Boulder Chamber selects 2021 board of directors

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has tapped a handful of local businesses leaders to serve on the group’s board of directors.
Those new directors for the 2021 term are: Re/Max of Boulder broker Ann Cooper, Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Amy Long, Terrapin Care Station communications director Peter Marcus and SparkFun Electronics director of operations Kristen Moorefield.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
Aparna Harris and Jacquelyn Zampella have been named advisory board members.
For the 2021 term, First Western Trust Broomfield market president Bonifacio Sandoval is the board chairman and Mojotech LLC Boulder director Bing Chou is vice chairman.
“This is always an exciting time of the year for the Boulder Chamber,” Chamber CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “Our new Board Directors always bring a fresh perspective to our work and it gives us the opportunity to further extend our governance into the broad reach of our diverse business community.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has tapped a handful of local businesses leaders to serve on the group’s board of directors.
Those new directors for the 2021 term are: Re/Max of Boulder broker Ann Cooper, Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Amy Long, Terrapin Care Station communications director Peter Marcus and SparkFun Electronics director of operations Kristen Moorefield.
Aparna Harris and Jacquelyn Zampella have been named advisory board members.
For the 2021 term, First Western Trust Broomfield market president Bonifacio Sandoval is the board chairman and Mojotech LLC Boulder director Bing Chou is vice chairman.
“This is always an exciting time of the year for the Boulder Chamber,” Chamber CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “Our new Board Directors always bring a fresh perspective to our work and it gives us the opportunity to further extend our governance into the broad reach of our diverse business community.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.