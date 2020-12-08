State officials lift guest cap for religious ceremonies

DENVER — Colorado health officials amended a state order to lift restrictions on how many people can attend religious events during the pandemic.
The Denver Post reports the order, which still requires attendees to wear masks and stay six feet apart, was amended after the Supreme Court struck down a similar order in New York State.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.