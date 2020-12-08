Medtronic sells Gunbarrel office space to Crescent for $36.5M

BOULDER — Medical-device maker Medtronic Inc. recently offloaded its flex-office space in Gunbarrel to investment group Crescent Real Estate LLC for $36.5 million
Boulder County public records show that the 5920 Longbow Drive facility was purchased by GPIF MT Boulder, an entity registered to Crescent’s Fort Worth, Texas, address. The GPIF stands for GP Innovation Funds, a unit formed after the 2016 combination of Crescent Real Estate Holdings and Goff Capital Partners.
The seller is listed as United State Surgical Corp., a former subsidiary of Covidien Plc. Medtronic bought Covidien in 2014 for 42.9 billion.
Covidien built the $18 million, 63,000-square-foot Gunbarrel research and development center in 2011.
Medtronic relocated two manufacturing lines out of the facility in 2016, according to media reports.
Dublin, Ireland-headquartered Medtronic is in the process of planning a new corporate campus in Lafayette after a similar attempt in neighboring Louisville failed to clear the city’s regulatory review process.
The firm is eyeing a roughly 42-acre parcel at a site just south of the Good Samaritan Medical Centerto develop a nearly 600,000-square-foot complex.
Neither Medtronic nor Crescent were immediately available for comment Tuesday, so it is unclear whether the recent Gunbarrel sale is related to Medtronic’s efforts in Lafayette.
