Local breweries take 10 medals from U.S. Open Beer Challenge

The following are breweries in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley that placed in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Challenge. The results were announced Monday.

Crow Hop Brewing Co., Loveland, Bronze in Mexican Pilsner category for Norteño, Silver in English IPA category for Recess IPA and Gold in Imperial Red Ale category for Wreak Havoc

Bootstrap Brewing Co., Longmont, Bronze in non-alcoholic IPA category for Strapless IPA

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Loveland, Silver in German Lager/Pilsner for 3 Golden Hairs and gold in Munchner Dunkel/Dark category for Fearless Youth

New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Silver in Hemp Beer category for The Hemperor

Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co., Lafayette, Bronze in Blended Barrel-Aged Beer category for Beasts of Bourbon and joint gold in Barrel-Aged Barleywine category for Rally Round The Family

Upslope Brewing Co., Boulder, Bronze in Barrel-aged Brett/Wild Beer category for BA Wild Ale with Chamomile