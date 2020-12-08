Keep the Lights On campaign raises $30K for struggling families

BOULDER — The Keep the Lights On Campaign, led by Namaste Solar Electric Inc. and Energy Outreach Colorado, raised $30,000 to help struggling families pay their electricity bills, according to a company news release.

“This entire process has demonstrated the power of pulling together as a community. This wasn’t accomplished by one individual or one organization — this was an effort that required cooperation and support from dozens of individuals and organizations that deeply care about the communities we live and work in,” Namaste CEO Jason Sharpe said in the release. “We’re thankful that organizations like Energy Outreach Colorado exist and give us opportunities to come together and support Coloradans.”

Sponsored Content Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’

It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring. Read More

Other contributors to the campaign include: