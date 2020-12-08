In-N-Out Burger’s proposed Fort Collins location appears dead — for now

FORT COLLINS — As In-N-Out Burger opens its first Colorado locations to smashing success, the popular restaurant chain’s plans to open a shop on South College Avenue in Fort Collins appear to be dead, at least for now.
In-N-Out in October 2019 submitted plans to the city for conceptual review that proposed building a restaurant at 1700 S. College Ave., just south of the intersection of College Avenue and Prospect Road. The plans called for the demolition of the existing retail building at 1700 S. College to make room for In-N-Out and 54 on-site parking spaces.
After conceptual review, the next step in the development review process is a neighborhood meeting, after which the developer can submit a formal application. Residents must receive notice of a neighborhood meeting no later than two weeks prior to the meeting, but no meeting notice was sent out regarding In-N-Out, and there is no application in Fort Collins’ public records database.
Additionally, space in the existing building at 1700 S. College — which would have been demolished — is currently available for lease. The space, 1,128 square feet of in-line retail with a 340-square-foot patio, is being marketed by Jake Hallauer of NAI Affinity. The other three tenants in the building are Fort Collins Heating & Air, National Insurance, and The Wok and Roll. According to Larimer County property records, the building was last sold in 2012 for $866,250 to a Golden-based LLC.
In-N-Out, a popular California-based burger chain, opened its first Colorado locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs last month. Other locations have been proposed for Lakewood and Lone Tree.
Representatives for In-N-Out and the owner of the property declined to comment.
After conceptual review, the next step in the development review process is a neighborhood meeting, after which the developer can submit a formal application. Residents must receive notice of a neighborhood meeting no later than two weeks prior to the meeting, but no meeting notice was sent out regarding In-N-Out, and there is no application in Fort Collins’ public records database.
Additionally, space in the existing building at 1700 S. College — which would have been demolished — is currently available for lease. The space, 1,128 square feet of in-line retail with a 340-square-foot patio, is being marketed by Jake Hallauer of NAI Affinity. The other three tenants in the building are Fort Collins Heating & Air, National Insurance, and The Wok and Roll. According to Larimer County property records, the building was last sold in 2012 for $866,250 to a Golden-based LLC.
