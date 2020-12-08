GHX promotes Batson to CFO position

LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange LLC, a Louisville-based company that provides supply-chain and pharmacy services to health-care organizations, has promoted Chris Batson to Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Batson has served as GHX’s vice president for finance and accounting since 2019. He will succeed Rob Gillespie in the role of CFO. Gillespie will continue with the company until the summer of 2021 to ensure a seamless transition, the company said in a press release. Batson will report to CEO Bruce Johnson.

Sponsored Content Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’

It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring. Read More

In his earlier role at GHX, Batson oversaw the company’s financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, audit, financial reporting and controllership functions.

“Having previously served in senior business and CFO roles, Chris brings a well-rounded perspective of GHX’s financial needs as well as P&L leadership,” Johnson said.I’m confident Chris will help us continue to navigate the ripple effects of COVID-19 and deliver on our mission to enable better patient care and help the healthcare community save more than a billion dollars each year.”

Prior to joining GHX, Batson served as president for ACS Group, a privately-held information technology consulting and staffing company.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC