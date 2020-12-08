Fort Collins developer named to federal real estate post

WASHINGTON — Fort Collins developer Gino Campana has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board, a federal group that analyzes the national government’s real estate holdings.
The Coloradoan reports Campana, a former city council member and head of the Larimer County Republican Party, requires Senate confirmation.
