Fort Collins developer named to federal real estate post

By BizWest Staff — 

WASHINGTON — Fort Collins developer Gino Campana has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board, a federal group that analyzes the national government’s real estate holdings.

The Coloradoan reports Campana, a former city council member and head of the Larimer County Republican Party, requires Senate confirmation.


 