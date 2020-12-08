Element Properties buys pair of Boulder office buildings in effort to attract life-sciences tenant

BOULDER — Element Properties LLC, a Boulder-based real estate developer, recently purchased a pair of east Boulder office spaces in the hopes of refurbishing them and attracting a new tenant, specifically a firm in the life-sciences industry.
The two flex buildings at 2865 and 2885 Wilderness Place total 45,345 square feet and were sold by Scout Properties LLC for $11.2 million.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
“ElementProperties led an effort to create a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund to acquire the buildings,” Element co-founder Scott Holton told BizWest in an email. “We plan on making substantial improvements to the interiors and exteriors over the next several months to modernize the building systems and aesthetics to a Class A level and attract either life science or tech tenants seeking a central, Boulder Junction location.”
Element is one of the key developers of the nearby S’Park mixed-use project.
“The buildings sit directly across the railroad tracks from our S’Park project and represent an opportunity to effectively expand our footprint and bring the energy and design-forward ethic of S’Park east to Wilderness Place,” Holton said. “Likewise, as the construction of S’Park concludes in 2021, it will provide some much-needed walkable amenities such as retail, cafes and restaurants for surrounding businesses and residents.”
Brokers Scott Crabtree, Christian Smith and Liz Amaro with Crabtree Smith Team at the Colorado Group, Inc. represented the seller in the off-market acquisition deal.
Smith said despite the changes in how Americans work that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s “pretty bullish” on the Boulder flex-office market in the mid- and long terms.
“Office space is a struggling class right now, but Boulder checks a lot of the boxes” for technology companies looking to move away from more expensive markets on the coasts, he said.
Crabtree agreed, saying, “We are lacking large footprint [office spaces in Boulder], and I imagine that’s what’s going to first come back into demand on the office side.”
To Crabtree and Smith’s point, Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) signed a lease last month to take over 65,000 square feet in the S’Park neighborhood.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Element Properties LLC, a Boulder-based real estate developer, recently purchased a pair of east Boulder office spaces in the hopes of refurbishing them and attracting a new tenant, specifically a firm in the life-sciences industry.
The two flex buildings at 2865 and 2885 Wilderness Place total 45,345 square feet and were sold by Scout Properties LLC for $11.2 million.
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.
“ElementProperties led an effort to create a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund to acquire the buildings,” Element co-founder Scott Holton told BizWest in an email. “We plan on making substantial improvements to the interiors and exteriors over the next several months to modernize the building systems and aesthetics to a Class A level and attract either life science or tech tenants seeking a central, Boulder Junction location.”
Element is one of the key developers of the nearby S’Park mixed-use project.
“The buildings sit directly across the railroad tracks from our S’Park project and represent an opportunity to effectively expand our footprint and bring the energy and design-forward ethic of S’Park east to Wilderness Place,” Holton said. “Likewise, as the construction of S’Park concludes in 2021, it will provide some much-needed walkable amenities such as retail, cafes and restaurants for surrounding businesses and residents.”
Brokers Scott Crabtree, Christian Smith and Liz Amaro with Crabtree Smith Team at the Colorado Group, Inc. represented the seller in the off-market acquisition deal.
Smith said despite the changes in how Americans work that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s “pretty bullish” on the Boulder flex-office market in…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.