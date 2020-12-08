Denver RE investment group acquires Bell Summit at Flatirons apartments for $154M

BROOMFIELD — Treeline Partners Ltd., a real estate investment firm in Denver, has purchased the Bell Summit at Flatirons apartments in Broomfield.

Treeline acquired the four-story, 500-unit property from North Carolina-based Bell Partners Inc. in a deal that closed Nov. 24, according to Broomfield property records. At that price, the deal amounts to $308,110 per unit.

Sponsored Content Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do

UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health. Read More

Bell acquired the property in 2016 for $116.3 million, and Broomfield officials most recently valued the property at $119 million. The complex, located at 210 Summit Ave. and less than a mile west of Flatiron Crossing, was built in 2004.

Treeline principal Peter Wiechecki told BizWest that the firm plans to hold onto the apartments as a core asset in its portfolio for the foreseeable future.

The acquisition is the largest multi-family deal in the Boulder Valley in 2020, surpassing the $90.72 million paid for the Caliber at Flatirons apartments in April. That deal for 288 units amounted to $315,000 per unit.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC