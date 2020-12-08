Denver RE investment group acquires Bell Summit at Flatirons apartments for $154M

BROOMFIELD — Treeline Partners Ltd., a real estate investment firm in Denver, has purchased the Bell Summit at Flatirons apartments in Broomfield.
Treeline acquired the four-story, 500-unit property from North Carolina-based Bell Partners Inc. in a deal that closed Nov. 24, according to Broomfield property records. At that price, the deal amounts to $308,110 per unit.
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.
Bell acquired the property in 2016 for $116.3 million, and Broomfield officials most recently valued the property at $119 million. The complex, located at 210 Summit Ave. and less than a mile west of Flatiron Crossing, was built in 2004.
Treeline principal Peter Wiechecki told BizWest that the firm plans to hold onto the apartments as a core asset in its portfolio for the foreseeable future.
The acquisition is the largest multi-family deal in the Boulder Valley in 2020, surpassing the $90.72 million paid for the Caliber at Flatirons apartments in April. That deal for 288 units amounted to $315,000 per unit.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Treeline Partners Ltd., a real estate investment firm in Denver, has purchased the Bell Summit at Flatirons apartments in Broomfield.
Treeline acquired the four-story, 500-unit property from North Carolina-based Bell Partners Inc. in a deal that closed Nov. 24, according to Broomfield property records. At that price, the deal amounts to $308,110 per unit.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
Bell acquired the property in 2016 for $116.3 million, and Broomfield officials most recently valued the property at $119 million. The complex, located at 210 Summit Ave. and less than a mile west of Flatiron Crossing, was built in 2004.
Treeline principal Peter Wiechecki told BizWest that the firm plans to hold onto the apartments as a core asset in its portfolio for the foreseeable future.
The acquisition is the largest multi-family deal in the Boulder Valley in 2020, surpassing the $90.72 million paid for the Caliber at Flatirons apartments in April. That deal for 288 units amounted to $315,000 per unit.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.