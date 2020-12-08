Boulder County Commissioners buy 40 acres near Niwot for open space

NIWOT — The Boulder County Board of Commissioners spent $1.25 million to preserve 40 acres near Niwot as open space.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports the acreage north of Niwot will be maintained for agricultural purposes and won’t be the site of future development to protect the mountain views it provides along the Diagonal Highway.
