Bohemian Foundation donates $570,000 to 41 NoCo groups

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — The Bohemian Foundation granted 41 Northern Colorado non-profits and governmental groups up to $30,000 each in the second round of its semi-annual Pharos Fund. The grantees are as follows:

  • A Little Help, A Little Help Larimer County
  • Access Center, CSU, Indigenous Science, Technology, Arts, & Resilience (ISTAR) Camp
  • Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, General Support
  • Be the Gift Incorporated, Home repair assistance for Widows, Single Moms and their Children
  • Book Trust, Book Trust in Poudre School District
  • Break Free Inc. dba The Avery Center, General Support
  • Bright by Text, General Support
  • CASA of Larimer County, CASA Program
  • Catholic Charities & Community Services, The Mission
  • Center for Public Deliberation, CSU, General Support
  • Children’s Speech & Reading Center, General Support
  • ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., General Support
  • Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Due Process & Dignity for Fort Collins Immigrants
  • Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support
  • Department of Ecosystem Science & Sustainability, CSU, River Explorers: Outdoor Science Discovery Activities for K-6th Grade
  • Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections
  • Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, Supporting Family Friendly Workplaces
  • Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. dba Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, General Support
  • Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), COVID Free Meal Delivery Program
  • Food Bank for Larimer County, Fresh Food Share
  • Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, General Support
  • Front Range Community College Foundation, Single Parent Program
  • Genesis Project of Fort Collins, Youth Mentorship, Job Readiness & Employment Program
  • Homeward Alliance, Family Services
  • Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department, Increasing Post-Secondary Credential Completion via Matching Scholarship Funds
  • Larimer County Extension Office, FLTI
  • Larimer County Partners, Inc., General Support
  • Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, Community Outreach
  • Lincoln IB World Middle School, PSD, After-School READ Act Tutoring Program
  • Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Youth and Family Center
  • Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., Housing Achievement
  • Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, Healthy Families Program
  • Queen’s Legacy Foundation, Youth Engaging In Academics and Arts
  • School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership
  • Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Advocacy, Outreach, and Prevention Services
  • Sproutin’ Up Corporation, General Support
  • SummitStone Health Partners, Grandfamily Support Program
  • The Family Center/La Familia, Family Support: Services and Systems
  • Vindeket Foods, Vindeket Market
  • Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center, Safety Smarts
  • Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch, RSVP Program

 