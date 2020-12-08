Bohemian Foundation donates $570,000 to 41 NoCo groups

FORT COLLINS — The Bohemian Foundation granted 41 Northern Colorado non-profits and governmental groups up to $30,000 each in the second round of its semi-annual Pharos Fund. The grantees are as follows:
- A Little Help, A Little Help Larimer County
- Access Center, CSU, Indigenous Science, Technology, Arts, & Resilience (ISTAR) Camp
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, General Support
- Be the Gift Incorporated, Home repair assistance for Widows, Single Moms and their Children
- Book Trust, Book Trust in Poudre School District
- Break Free Inc. dba The Avery Center, General Support
- Bright by Text, General Support
- CASA of Larimer County, CASA Program
- Catholic Charities & Community Services, The Mission
- Center for Public Deliberation, CSU, General Support
- Children’s Speech & Reading Center, General Support
- ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., General Support
- Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Due Process & Dignity for Fort Collins Immigrants
- Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support
- Department of Ecosystem Science & Sustainability, CSU, River Explorers: Outdoor Science Discovery Activities for K-6th Grade
- Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections
- Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, Supporting Family Friendly Workplaces
- Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. dba Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, General Support
- Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), COVID Free Meal Delivery Program
- Food Bank for Larimer County, Fresh Food Share
- Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, General Support
- Front Range Community College Foundation, Single Parent Program
- Genesis Project of Fort Collins, Youth Mentorship, Job Readiness & Employment Program
- Homeward Alliance, Family Services
- Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department, Increasing Post-Secondary Credential Completion via Matching Scholarship Funds
- Larimer County Extension Office, FLTI
- Larimer County Partners, Inc., General Support
- Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, Community Outreach
- Lincoln IB World Middle School, PSD, After-School READ Act Tutoring Program
- Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Youth and Family Center
- Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., Housing Achievement
- Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, Healthy Families Program
- Queen’s Legacy Foundation, Youth Engaging In Academics and Arts
- School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Advocacy, Outreach, and Prevention Services
- Sproutin’ Up Corporation, General Support
- SummitStone Health Partners, Grandfamily Support Program
- The Family Center/La Familia, Family Support: Services and Systems
- Vindeket Foods, Vindeket Market
- Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center, Safety Smarts
- Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch, RSVP Program
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.