Skiers at Vail Resorts mountains can send gear in advance 

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MNT) and shipping firm Luggage Forward Inc. launched a new partnership this week that allows guests at Vail ski areas to transport their equipment prior to their visits.
“By utilizing Luggage Forward to ship luggage, skis, and snowboards ahead, Vail Resorts guests can avoid carrying and checking bags at the airport. Shipments can be arranged to any resort in advance of their trip, or from anywhere guests are staying,” according to a Luggage Forward news release.
“This partnership with Luggage Forward underscores our commitment to providing skiers and riders with a seamless travel experience when visiting our destination resorts,” Danielle Johnson, director of corporate communications at Vail Resorts, said in the release. “Luggage Forward will also benefit guests seeking a faster, safer airport experience this season by eliminating the need to stand in the check-in line or wait at the baggage carousel.”
