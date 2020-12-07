Pocket Outdoor raises additional $5.27M

BOULDER — Pocket Outdoor Media LLC raised $5 million more within its Series A round, capping off a year where it purchased dozens of prominent outdoor and healthy lifestyle publications from other Colorado publishers.

The Boulder-based magazine publisher reported adding just more than $5.27 million to its Series A round in July, bringing its total funds raised in the round to just less than $16.5 million, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The funds came from an additional 22 people and groups, bringing the total number of investors in the round to 43.

Pocket Outdoor has spent much of the year buying up titles from fellow Boulder publisher Active Interest Media Inc., acquiring Carbondale-based Big Stone Publishing Ltd. and, most recently, acquiring the photography service for several of the world’s top endurance sports series.