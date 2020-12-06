Health officials revoke Lyons restaurant’s alcohol license

LYONS — The Colorado Department of Revenue revoked the liquor license for The Lyons Den after it continued to operate indoor dining against state COVID restrictions.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports the Department also seized all of the restaurant’s liquor, and that the restaurant’s owner said he plans to “file charges”.
