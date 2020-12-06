Banner Health to reduce elective surgeries as COVID infections rise

GREELEY — Banner Health will start to cut the amount of elective surgeries it’ll schedule in Colorado to devote resources to the weekslong surge in COVID-19 infections.
The Greeley Tribune reports that the health system will focus on completing procedures that are less time-sensitive.
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.