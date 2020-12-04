Post Malone, Crocs celebrate new shoe collaboration with 5,000-pair giveaway

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: Crocs) and musician Post Malone are collaborating for the fifth time on a signature shoe model.

The pair are celebrating the release of the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II by giving away 5,000 pairs to fans in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Paris and Berlin.

“Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I’m saying ‘thank you’ to my fans,” Post Malone said in a prepared statement. “Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before, and I’m excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember.”

The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II will be available online and in select retailers on Dec. 8.

