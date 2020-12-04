Green Eyed Motors expands to Frederick

FREDERICK — Green Eyed Motors, a used car dealer in Boulder specializing in hybrid and electric vehicles, is opening a new showroom and shop in Frederick.
The company has leased a 15,000-square-foot space at 4040 Salazar Way in the Park 4040 business and industrial area, according to Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC, which represented Green Eyed in the deal.
The showroom, expected to be open in March 2021, has space for 200 cars.
“We are excited about the opportunity to present and market expanded inventory in Frederick, along with direct exposure and access to I-25,” Green Eyed owner Luke Walch said in a prepared statement. “This is a great opportunity to enter the Northern Colorado market”.
Park 4040 was developed by Mass Equities Inc., developer of the South Main Station mixed-use project in Longmont.
Patrick McGettigan and Don Misner at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. represented Mass Equities in the Green Eyed lease transaction.
