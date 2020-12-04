Funding Friday: Boulder’s Delta-v opens new $250M PE fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder private-equity firm Delta-v Capital LLC opened its fourth round to investors, according to a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. It is seeking to raise up to $250 million, more than the $232 million round it closed in 2017 to invest in primarily information technology and security companies. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Genomic engineering firm Inscripta Inc. raised $50 million in a disclosure to the SEC Monday and recorded an execution of an $8.06 million option held by an investor to purchase stock in the company. The funds are an extension of its Series D round, which initially recorded $125 million late last year.

A subsidiary company that features CrossFit Inc. CEO Eric Roza as its registered agent raised $35.82 million this week from six investors. It’s unclear how the funds given to CF Aggregator LLC will be used.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Dec. 2: STOW IT Inc., Fort Collins, $50,000 sold out of $1.5 million round

Nov. 30: ECP Liquid Fund 1 LLC, Boulder, $850,030 invested over the course of a year in an indefinite and ongoing round.

Nov. 30: Hemp Plastic Co., Boulder, $1.8 million round opened

