Funding Friday: Boulder’s Delta-v opens new $250M PE fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
Notable rounds this week:
- Boulder private-equity firm Delta-v Capital LLC opened its fourth round to investors, according to a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. It is seeking to raise up to $250 million, more than the $232 million round it closed in 2017 to invest in primarily information technology and security companies. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
- Genomic engineering firm Inscripta Inc. raised $50 million in a disclosure to the SEC Monday and recorded an execution of an $8.06 million option held by an investor to purchase stock in the company. The funds are an extension of its Series D round, which initially recorded $125 million late last year.
- A subsidiary company that features CrossFit Inc. CEO Eric Roza as its registered agent raised $35.82 million this week from six investors. It’s unclear how the funds given to CF Aggregator LLC will be used.
Other rounds (Source: SEC)
Dec. 2: STOW IT Inc., Fort Collins, $50,000 sold out of $1.5 million round
Nov. 30: ECP Liquid Fund 1 LLC, Boulder, $850,030 invested over the course of a year in an indefinite and ongoing round.
Nov. 30: Hemp Plastic Co., Boulder, $1.8 million round opened
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.
Notable rounds this week:
- Boulder private-equity firm Delta-v Capital LLC opened its fourth round to investors, according to a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. It is seeking to raise up to $250 million, more than the $232 million round it closed in 2017 to invest in primarily information technology and security companies. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
- Genomic engineering firm Inscripta Inc. raised $50 million in a disclosure to the SEC Monday and recorded an execution of an $8.06 million option held by an investor to purchase stock in the company. The funds are an extension of its Series D round, which initially recorded $125 million late last year.
- A subsidiary company that features CrossFit Inc. CEO Eric Roza as its registered agent raised $35.82 million this week from six investors. It’s unclear how the funds given to CF Aggregator LLC will be used.
Other rounds (Source: SEC)
Dec. 2: STOW IT Inc., Fort Collins, $50,000 sold out of $1.5 million round
Nov. 30: ECP…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.