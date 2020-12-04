Ent opens credit union branches in Timnath and Fort Collins

TIMNATH and FORT COLLINS — Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union recently cut ribbons at two new Northern Colorado branch locations.

AS of this week, the institution now operates branches at 4521 Weitzel St. in Timnath and 4300 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

Ent, which has an existing branch in Firestone, is in the midst of a Northern Colorado growth spurt. The credit union is planning additional new branches in Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor.

“Between our smartphone app, online banking and the safety protocols in place in our lobbies and drive-through, we are truly here to assist members and non-members alike based on their comfort levels and the way they would like to conduct their transaction, talk to a specialist or open their accounts,” Jeff Cook, service center manager at the Timnath location, said in a prepared statement.

