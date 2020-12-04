Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Cyclhops Bike Cantina wins Jubilee! Business of the Year honors

By Lucas High — 

LONGMONT —  Cyclhops Bike Cantina, a bike-themed taco and tequila bar, took home the Business of the Year award during the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Jubilee! celebration.

The other finalists were A florae, La Vita Bella and The Hidden Treasure 2.

The Emerging Business Award went to Training For Warriors Longmont, which beat out finalists Copper Sky Distillery and Longmont Shuttle.

The Flower Bin took home the Legacy Business award. The other finalists were the Longmont Theatre Company and Woodley’s Fine Furniture.

Longmont Meals On Wheels was named Nonprofit of the Year, topping finalists Cultivate, Longmont Food Rescue and PEARL Promise.

 

