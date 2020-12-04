Berthoud, Estes Park and Loveland charitable gifts listed

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has directed $155,270 to 42 charitable organizations under the direction of local fund committees in Berthoud, Estes Park and Loveland.

The Berthoud Community Fund Committee, Estes Valley Community Fund Committee and Loveland Generations, a committee-advised fund of the Community Foundation, awarded the grants after review of proposals from local nonprofit organizations.

Sponsored Content Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do

UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health. Read More

The Berthoud awards, $43,620, went to 14 nonprofits:

A Little Help – providing older adults in Berthoud with a little help.

Berthoud Golden Links (Berthoud Senior Center) – vehicle sanitation for rider/driver safety.

Habitat for Humanity , Berthoud – one dark-sky compliant streetlight.

Berthoud High School Athletic Boosters Club – after-prom event.

Berthoud Historical Society – museum virtual tour program.

Berthoud Robotics – team support for the 2020-21 competition year.

Food Bank for Larimer County – Grace Place mobile pantry.

Foster & Adoptive Families of Larimer County – car seats and back to school shoes.

Give Next Fund – Give Next classroom 2020.

House of Neighborly Service – client assistance in Berthoud.

Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center – Berthoud Mental Health Access scholarship fund.

Little Thompson Science Foundation – solar spectrometer.

Meals on Wheels of Loveland & Berthoud – meal delivery in Berthoud.

Wildfire Community Arts Center – after school art club.

The Estes Valley awards, $92,050, went to 22 projects:

Ballet Renaissance – 2021 Estes Park summer program in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park Inc. – empowering workers in the Estes Valley.

Energy Resource Center – emergency repairs and furnace program for Estes Valley.

Ensight Skills Center Inc – Estes Valley low-vision program.

Estes Arts District Inc. – 2021 Friends of Folk and Dick Orleans Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Estes Park Education Foundation – community scholarship program.

Estes Park Learning Place Inc. – supporting learning in the Estes Valley.

Estes Park Medical Center Foundation – Estes Park Health Foundation coronavirus and subsequent emergency fund request for funding PPE.

Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center Inc. – Innovative, Sustainable & Collaborative Funding Development: Community Assessment for Social enterprise program.

Estes Park Post 119 Charitable Foundation – ADA accessible bathrooms.

Estes Park Salud Foundation – blood pressure self-monitoring program.

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates – My Sister’s Place safehouse.

Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success – childcare scholarship fund.

Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation – growing readers.

Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership – language equity/simultaneous translation.

Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley – home in Estes Park.

Historic Stanley Home Foundation – interactive sensory boxes.

Larimer County Search and Rescue – modernized field technology.

Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation – Estes Park jazz education initiative.

TeachUNITED – pathways to equity and access: building the skills and capacity of teachers in Estes Valley.

United Way of Larimer County – Colorado Reading Corps.

Young Artists and Scholars Group – summer youth outdoor art and education program and free seed library.

Loveland Generations awarded $19,600 to six organizations:

Able Kids Foundation – auditory services scholarships for children with central auditory processing challenges.

Loveland Lions Club – eyeglass assistance program.

Respite Care Inc . – short-term care for children with developmental disabilities.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Larimer County (CASA) – mobile computer lab for the Fostering Futures mentoring program for foster children.

Be the Gift Inc . – home repair assistance for widows, single moms and their children.

Neighbor to Neighbor – homelessness prevention program.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC