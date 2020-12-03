Timnath names new city manager

TIMNATH — The Timnath City Council has named Aaron Adams as its next town manager after approving an employment offer during its Wednesday meeting.

Adams is city manager of Knoxville, Iowa, a town of 7,100 approximately 35 miles south of Des Moines, and has held that position for six years. He previously worked as a finance analyst for Navajo County, Arizona, and for the city of Mesa, Arizona.

He succeeds Wesley LaVanchy, who stepped in as interim town manager in 2017 after the former town manager, April Getchius, retired after four years on the job.

In a statement, Adams said he plans to balance Timnath’s growth and development with the will of local residents.

“Timnath is clearly a desirable community on an upward trajectory,” he said. “I hope to maintain that momentum while honoring the town’s history and long-term residents who live here.”

Adams will start at the role in January.

