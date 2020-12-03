Pulse launches internet, phone services for businesses

LOVELAND — The city of Loveland’s communications utility, called Pulse, has launched its local, 100% fiber-optic high-speed internet and voice services for business.

Once network construction is complete and service is available in their area, business customers can sign-up with Pulse as an alternative to private offerings such as Comcast or CenturyLink.

Sponsored Content Everyone is affected by cancer

But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in. Read More

“Internet and voice access can make or break a business in today’s economy, and we are here to ensure that Loveland businesses have the reliable service they need to thrive,” Brieana Reed-Harmel, manager of Loveland Pulse, said in a press release.

Pulse standard business internet plans include symmetrical speeds, unlimited data with no caps or throttling and no long-term contracts. Internet plans range from 100 megabits per second for $109.95/month up to one gigabit per second for $449.95/month. For businesses with high-bandwidth needs, one to 10 gigabit-per-second internet options are also available.

Pulse also offers a range of digital voice solutions for businesses with service starting at $29.95 per month.

Pulse’s business service launch is another milestone for the project; residential service has begun to be available as the utility builds out its fiber network.

“Reliable internet access is a top priority for both local companies and for those looking to relocate here,” said Kelly Jones, economic development director for the city of Loveland. “Community-owned internet will allow us to bring more jobs to the city and help more Loveland businesses succeed.”

Pulse is 12 months into a four-year development project. As an area becomes fiber enabled, businesses in that area will be notified. Companies that have signed up using the early interest form will also receive email notifications when service is in their area.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC