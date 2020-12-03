FNBO to match donations to United Way

First National Bank of Omaha will make $25,000 available to match customer donations to local United Way organizations in the bank’s service area.

Customers who want to contribute to local United Ways can use the bank’s FNBO Share Joy microsite, make their contributions and designate specific local United Way organizations. The bank will match the donation 50 cents on the dollar contributed, up to the $25,000 maximum for the campaign. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 25.

“FNBO has selected United Way as its ‘Share Joy’ community partner because our community work in 2020 has been focused on addressing the financial impact of COVID-19, and United Way affiliates have been at the forefront of much of this work,” Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said in a press release.

