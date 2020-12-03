Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder, Larimer County hospitals could get COVID vaccine later this month

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has informed Boulder County Public Health that COVID-19 vaccines could be delivered to local hospitals as soon as Dec. 12, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Larimer County hospitals could get the vaccine between Dec. 11 and 14, the paper said.


 