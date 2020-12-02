Tri-State submits renewable energy plan to state regulators

WESTMINSTER and DENVER — Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. has formally submitted plans to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reduce emissions from its power generation operations through the decade.
The Westminster-based Tri-State announced the plans in a joint press conference with Gov. Jared Polis in November; the plan calls for reducing emissions caused by its electricity generation for Colorado customers by 80% by 2030.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
It intends to hit that goal by decommissioning its coal plants in Moffat County in 2028 and 2029 and adding 1,850 megawatts of renewable energy and 200 megawatts of storage capacity to its power mix within the decade.
However, the utility left room for it to change the plan as needed in the coming years to accommodate changes to its membership requirements and react to new generation and storage technologies coming online.
Tri-State previously said it would allow its members to request contract changes in 2021 that would allow them to generate up to half of their own power, with up to 10% of the wholesaler’s peak demand eligible for the offer.
Tri-State members currently have to buy 95% of their power mix from the wholesaler and can generate the rest by themselves or buy from another source.
The plan could also be affected if member co-ops force an exit from their contracts in search of a different wholesaler. Brighton’s United Power Inc. and Durango-based La Plata Electric Association Inc. have been embroiled in a monthslong, multi-jurisdiction effort to get an exit fee from Tri-State.
“Our preferred scenario identifies potential resource options, including battery storage and natural gas generation, but we do not have to commit to a path at this time,” CEO Duane Highley said in a statement. “There will be time for emerging technologies to become competitive before we have to make acquisition decisions.”
A spokesman for the CPUC said the commission must wait 30 days for other groups to file attempts to intervene in the plan before it can proceed with reviewing the plan.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER and DENVER — Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. has formally submitted plans to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reduce emissions from its power generation operations through the decade.
The Westminster-based Tri-State announced the plans in a joint press conference with Gov. Jared Polis in November; the plan calls for reducing emissions caused by its electricity generation for Colorado customers by 80% by 2030.
Sponsored Content
You can help ease food insecurity and improve health
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
It intends to hit that goal by decommissioning its coal plants in Moffat County in 2028 and 2029 and adding 1,850 megawatts of renewable energy and 200 megawatts of storage capacity to its power mix within the decade.
However, the utility left room for it to change the plan as needed in the coming years to accommodate changes to its membership requirements and react to new generation and storage technologies coming online.
Tri-State previously said it would allow its members to request contract changes in 2021 that would allow them to generate up to half of their own power, with up to 10% of the wholesaler’s peak demand eligible for the offer.
Tri-State members currently have to buy 95% of their power mix from the wholesaler and can generate the rest by themselves or buy from another source.
The plan could also be affected if member co-ops force an exit from their contracts in search of a different wholesaler. Brighton’s United Power Inc. and Durango-based La Plata Electric Association Inc. have been embroiled in a monthslong, multi-jurisdiction effort to get an…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.