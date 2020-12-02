Lyft, RTD try first-of-its-kind partnership

DENVER — Ride-sharing technology company Lyft and RTD have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership that allows Lyft users to purchase public transportation tickets, according to a Denver Post report.

The service is rolling out in Denver over the next few weeks.

“To purchase fares within the Lyft app, Denver customers can look for Transit on the Lyft app homescreen, where they can search and compare routes, purchase multiple fares using any credit or debit payment method currently enabled in Lyft, and save unused tickets for up to 45 days,” according to a news release.