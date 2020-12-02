Data: The full list of Paycheck Protection Program funds in Colorado

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday released the full cache of information about which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program funds during the first national wave of COVID-19 infections after being ordered to do so by a federal judge.

The agency initially released data on the program’s recipients in July, albeit with several restrictions. Borrowers that received less than $150,000 had their exact loan amount released, but their names and addresses other than their cities were withheld. Vice versa for borrowers that took out more than $150,000: We knew their identities, but the amount they were given was provided as a range instead of a concrete figure.

Monday’s data release fills in those redacted figures and names. BizWest compiled a list of every company and non-profit that received PPP funding, how much they received, which financial institution they used to get the funds and other demographic information.

A searchable database is below.

* The figures of reported jobs saved are self-reported by applicants and are not verified by federal officials or BizWest.